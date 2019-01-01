QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Prestige Cars International Inc is engaged in buying, selling and servicing High-End luxury European vehicles and their parts worldwide. The business of the company is conducted through its showroom and via the internet. The company services and repairs Rolls Royce, Bentley, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Land Rover, Porsche, and Audi.

Prestige Cars Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prestige Cars Intl (PREC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prestige Cars Intl (OTCPK: PREC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Prestige Cars Intl's (PREC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prestige Cars Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Prestige Cars Intl (PREC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prestige Cars Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Prestige Cars Intl (PREC)?

A

The stock price for Prestige Cars Intl (OTCPK: PREC) is $0.06505 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:26:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prestige Cars Intl (PREC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prestige Cars Intl.

Q

When is Prestige Cars Intl (OTCPK:PREC) reporting earnings?

A

Prestige Cars Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prestige Cars Intl (PREC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prestige Cars Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Prestige Cars Intl (PREC) operate in?

A

Prestige Cars Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.