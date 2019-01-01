QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Procurri Corporation Ltd is a global independent provider of IT lifecycle services and data centre equipment. It operates in the Information Technology Distribution and Lifecycle Services segments. The Information Technology Distribution segment which accounts majority revenue resells hardware products such as pre-owned servers, storage and networking equipment, and provides supply chain management. The Lifecycle Services segment is the rendering of information technology maintenance services for a variety of (IT) systems and networks; hardware as a service on a transaction-based pricing model as well as the provision of service to extend the life of equipment and to extract greater value for retired technology, by means of equipment refurbishment and data destruction services.

Analyst Ratings

Procurri Corporation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Procurri Corporation (PRCRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Procurri Corporation (OTCPK: PRCRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Procurri Corporation's (PRCRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Procurri Corporation.

Q

What is the target price for Procurri Corporation (PRCRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Procurri Corporation

Q

Current Stock Price for Procurri Corporation (PRCRF)?

A

The stock price for Procurri Corporation (OTCPK: PRCRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Procurri Corporation (PRCRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Procurri Corporation.

Q

When is Procurri Corporation (OTCPK:PRCRF) reporting earnings?

A

Procurri Corporation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Procurri Corporation (PRCRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Procurri Corporation.

Q

What sector and industry does Procurri Corporation (PRCRF) operate in?

A

Procurri Corporation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.