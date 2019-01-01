Procurri Corporation Ltd is a global independent provider of IT lifecycle services and data centre equipment. It operates in the Information Technology Distribution and Lifecycle Services segments. The Information Technology Distribution segment which accounts majority revenue resells hardware products such as pre-owned servers, storage and networking equipment, and provides supply chain management. The Lifecycle Services segment is the rendering of information technology maintenance services for a variety of (IT) systems and networks; hardware as a service on a transaction-based pricing model as well as the provision of service to extend the life of equipment and to extract greater value for retired technology, by means of equipment refurbishment and data destruction services.