There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Placer Creek Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Placer Creek Mining (PRCK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Placer Creek Mining (OTCEM: PRCK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Placer Creek Mining's (PRCK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Placer Creek Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Placer Creek Mining (PRCK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Placer Creek Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Placer Creek Mining (PRCK)?

A

The stock price for Placer Creek Mining (OTCEM: PRCK) is $0.0295 last updated Fri Sep 03 2021 13:30:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Placer Creek Mining (PRCK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Placer Creek Mining.

Q

When is Placer Creek Mining (OTCEM:PRCK) reporting earnings?

A

Placer Creek Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Placer Creek Mining (PRCK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Placer Creek Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Placer Creek Mining (PRCK) operate in?

A

Placer Creek Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.