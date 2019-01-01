QQQ
Range
9.76 - 9.78
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/23.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.73 - 10.05
Mkt Cap
48M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.76
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
4.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Parabellum Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

Parabellum Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parabellum Acquisition (PRBM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parabellum Acquisition (NYSE: PRBM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parabellum Acquisition's (PRBM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parabellum Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Parabellum Acquisition (PRBM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parabellum Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Parabellum Acquisition (PRBM)?

A

The stock price for Parabellum Acquisition (NYSE: PRBM) is $9.78 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:32:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parabellum Acquisition (PRBM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parabellum Acquisition.

Q

When is Parabellum Acquisition (NYSE:PRBM) reporting earnings?

A

Parabellum Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parabellum Acquisition (PRBM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parabellum Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Parabellum Acquisition (PRBM) operate in?

A

Parabellum Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.