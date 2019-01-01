Perak Corp Bhd is an investment holding company focused on Ports and logistics, Property development, Hospitality and tourism and Management services and others business segments. Ports and logistics segment includes maritime services in respect of the development of an integrated privatised project and encompassing operations of multipurpose port facilities, operation and maintenance of a bulk terminal, sales and rental of port related land and other activities; Property development includes Township development of real property and ancillary services; Hospitality and tourism segment includes Hotelier, restaurateur and theme park; Management services and others includes Provision of management services and other business segments which include property investment and distribution.