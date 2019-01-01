QQQ
Perak Corp Bhd is an investment holding company focused on Ports and logistics, Property development, Hospitality and tourism and Management services and others business segments. Ports and logistics segment includes maritime services in respect of the development of an integrated privatised project and encompassing operations of multipurpose port facilities, operation and maintenance of a bulk terminal, sales and rental of port related land and other activities; Property development includes Township development of real property and ancillary services; Hospitality and tourism segment includes Hotelier, restaurateur and theme park; Management services and others includes Provision of management services and other business segments which include property investment and distribution.

Perak Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perak Corp (PRAKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perak Corp (OTCEM: PRAKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Perak Corp's (PRAKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Perak Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Perak Corp (PRAKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Perak Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Perak Corp (PRAKF)?

A

The stock price for Perak Corp (OTCEM: PRAKF) is $

Q

Does Perak Corp (PRAKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perak Corp.

Q

When is Perak Corp (OTCEM:PRAKF) reporting earnings?

A

Perak Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Perak Corp (PRAKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perak Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Perak Corp (PRAKF) operate in?

A

Perak Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.