There is no Press for this Ticker
Productivity Technologies Corp manufactures & sells equipment to automate metal stamping press operations. Its metal stamping presses form a variety of sheet metal components used in automobiles, appliances & other consumer & industrial products.

Productivity Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Productivity Technologies (PRAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Productivity Technologies (OTCEM: PRAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Productivity Technologies's (PRAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Productivity Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Productivity Technologies (PRAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Productivity Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Productivity Technologies (PRAC)?

A

The stock price for Productivity Technologies (OTCEM: PRAC) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 17:20:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Productivity Technologies (PRAC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 26, 2019.

Q

When is Productivity Technologies (OTCEM:PRAC) reporting earnings?

A

Productivity Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Productivity Technologies (PRAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Productivity Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Productivity Technologies (PRAC) operate in?

A

Productivity Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.