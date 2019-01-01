PacifiCorp is a regulated electric utility company. It is principally engaged in the business of generating, transmitting, distributing and selling electricity. The company serves retail electric customers in portions of Utah, Oregon, Wyoming, Washington, Idaho, and California. It aids various industries including agriculture, manufacturing, forest products, food processing, technology, government and primary metals. In addition, the company buys and sells electricity on the wholesale market with other utilities, energy marketing companies, financial institutions, and other market participants. The company earns its revenue through the sale of electricity and natural gas and other services.