|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PacifiCorp (OTCPK: PPWLO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for PacifiCorp.
There is no analysis for PacifiCorp
The stock price for PacifiCorp (OTCPK: PPWLO) is $132.74 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:26:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2018.
PacifiCorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for PacifiCorp.
PacifiCorp is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.