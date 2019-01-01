QQQ
Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc is engaged in manufacturing, sales and distribution of carbonated soft-drinks and non- carbonated beverages, and confectionery products to retail, wholesale, restaurants, and bar trades. The company operates in three business segments that are Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD), Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks (NCB), and Snacks. The CSD segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Its products consist of Pepsi-Cola, 7Up, Mountain Dew, Mirinda, Mug, Gatorade, Tropicana, Twister, Lipton, Sting energy drink, Propel fitness water, Milkis, and others.

Pepsi-Cola Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pepsi-Cola Products (PPSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pepsi-Cola Products (OTCEM: PPSTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pepsi-Cola Products's (PPSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pepsi-Cola Products.

Q

What is the target price for Pepsi-Cola Products (PPSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pepsi-Cola Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Pepsi-Cola Products (PPSTF)?

A

The stock price for Pepsi-Cola Products (OTCEM: PPSTF) is $0.05 last updated Wed Mar 17 2021 13:38:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pepsi-Cola Products (PPSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pepsi-Cola Products.

Q

When is Pepsi-Cola Products (OTCEM:PPSTF) reporting earnings?

A

Pepsi-Cola Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pepsi-Cola Products (PPSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pepsi-Cola Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Pepsi-Cola Products (PPSTF) operate in?

A

Pepsi-Cola Products is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.