Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc is engaged in manufacturing, sales and distribution of carbonated soft-drinks and non- carbonated beverages, and confectionery products to retail, wholesale, restaurants, and bar trades. The company operates in three business segments that are Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD), Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks (NCB), and Snacks. The CSD segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Its products consist of Pepsi-Cola, 7Up, Mountain Dew, Mirinda, Mug, Gatorade, Tropicana, Twister, Lipton, Sting energy drink, Propel fitness water, Milkis, and others.