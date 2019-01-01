Pushpay primarily sells donor and church management systems to the global faith sector. Revenue is mainly derived from: (1) subscription fees based on a church's size and number of services provided to the church, and (2) processing fees for donations processed through its giving platform. Operations are mainly in the U.S., and its core customers are large Evangelical and nondenominational churches with weekly attendances ranging from 1,100 to 50,000. Pushpay also sells to medium and small churches. The firm's solutions encompass, but are not limited to, virtual giving, record keeping, event registration, member engagement, video broadcasting, and data analytics. It also services non-profit organisation and education providers, though these are currently immaterial to earnings.