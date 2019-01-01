|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCPK: PPSF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Peoples-Sidney Financial.
There is no analysis for Peoples-Sidney Financial
The stock price for Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCPK: PPSF) is $10.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 12, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2015.
Peoples-Sidney Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Peoples-Sidney Financial.
Peoples-Sidney Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.