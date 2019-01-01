QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp is a holding company for Peoples Federal Savings & Loan Association of Sidney. The association accepts deposits from the general public and invests such funds in permanent mortgage loans. It also offers residential loan, commercial loan, personal and agricultural loan. Also, the company provides personal banking facilities.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peoples-Sidney Financial (PPSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCPK: PPSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Peoples-Sidney Financial's (PPSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Peoples-Sidney Financial (PPSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peoples-Sidney Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Peoples-Sidney Financial (PPSF)?

A

The stock price for Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCPK: PPSF) is $10.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Peoples-Sidney Financial (PPSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 12, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2015.

Q

When is Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCPK:PPSF) reporting earnings?

A

Peoples-Sidney Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Peoples-Sidney Financial (PPSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Peoples-Sidney Financial (PPSF) operate in?

A

Peoples-Sidney Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.