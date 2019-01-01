QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
ProntoForms Corp provides mobile business software solutions for enterprises and small and medium businesses. Its products deliver scalable web-centric solutions for mobilizing workforce applications, making them accessible anywhere in the world. The flagship ProntoForms platform allows mobile workers to connect with corporate business systems and databases via their mobile devices, simplifying field sales, service, and data collection. It delivers its solutions through Tier I service providers, business-to-business wireless resellers, device manufacturers, and information technology solution providers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, and other countries, of which the prime revenue is derived from the United States.

ProntoForms Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProntoForms (PPRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProntoForms (OTCPK: PPRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProntoForms's (PPRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProntoForms.

Q

What is the target price for ProntoForms (PPRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProntoForms

Q

Current Stock Price for ProntoForms (PPRRF)?

A

The stock price for ProntoForms (OTCPK: PPRRF) is $0.6 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 16:45:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProntoForms (PPRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProntoForms.

Q

When is ProntoForms (OTCPK:PPRRF) reporting earnings?

A

ProntoForms does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProntoForms (PPRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProntoForms.

Q

What sector and industry does ProntoForms (PPRRF) operate in?

A

ProntoForms is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.