ProntoForms Corp provides mobile business software solutions for enterprises and small and medium businesses. Its products deliver scalable web-centric solutions for mobilizing workforce applications, making them accessible anywhere in the world. The flagship ProntoForms platform allows mobile workers to connect with corporate business systems and databases via their mobile devices, simplifying field sales, service, and data collection. It delivers its solutions through Tier I service providers, business-to-business wireless resellers, device manufacturers, and information technology solution providers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, and other countries, of which the prime revenue is derived from the United States.