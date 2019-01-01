QQQ
Pacific Silk Road Resources Group Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties mainly potash.

Pacific Silk Road Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Silk Road (PPOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Silk Road (OTCPK: PPOTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacific Silk Road's (PPOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Silk Road.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Silk Road (PPOTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Silk Road

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Silk Road (PPOTF)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Silk Road (OTCPK: PPOTF) is $0.0179 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 14:36:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific Silk Road (PPOTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Silk Road.

Q

When is Pacific Silk Road (OTCPK:PPOTF) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Silk Road does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Silk Road (PPOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Silk Road.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Silk Road (PPOTF) operate in?

A

Pacific Silk Road is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.