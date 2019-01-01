QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Protide Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in discovery, development and commercialization of technologies and processes in clinical cell therapy, regenerative medicine, transfusion medicine, cell engineering and transplantation.

Protide Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Protide Pharmaceuticals (PPMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Protide Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: PPMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Protide Pharmaceuticals's (PPMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Protide Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Protide Pharmaceuticals (PPMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Protide Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Protide Pharmaceuticals (PPMD)?

A

The stock price for Protide Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: PPMD) is $0.22 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 18:55:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Protide Pharmaceuticals (PPMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Protide Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Protide Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:PPMD) reporting earnings?

A

Protide Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Protide Pharmaceuticals (PPMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Protide Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Protide Pharmaceuticals (PPMD) operate in?

A

Protide Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.