PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk is engaged in paper and stationery manufacturing with its main product such as printed paper, coated, and carbonless. The company also produces a wide range of converted stationery and office products such as exercise books, writing pad, loose-leaf, spiral, envelope, computer form, gift wrapping paper, and shopping bag. It operates in two business segments that are Cultural paper products, and Industrial paper products and others. The Cultural paper products segment consists primarily of printing and writing paper and related paper products; the Industrial paper segment consists of fluting medium paper and carton boxes; The other product segment includes the sale of the chemical by-product.