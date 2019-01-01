QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk is engaged in paper and stationery manufacturing with its main product such as printed paper, coated, and carbonless. The company also produces a wide range of converted stationery and office products such as exercise books, writing pad, loose-leaf, spiral, envelope, computer form, gift wrapping paper, and shopping bag. It operates in two business segments that are Cultural paper products, and Industrial paper products and others. The Cultural paper products segment consists primarily of printing and writing paper and related paper products; the Industrial paper segment consists of fluting medium paper and carton boxes; The other product segment includes the sale of the chemical by-product.

Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia (PPKTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia (OTCPK: PPKTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia's (PPKTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia.

Q

What is the target price for Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia (PPKTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia

Q

Current Stock Price for Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia (PPKTF)?

A

The stock price for Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia (OTCPK: PPKTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia (PPKTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia.

Q

When is Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia (OTCPK:PPKTF) reporting earnings?

A

Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia (PPKTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia.

Q

What sector and industry does Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia (PPKTF) operate in?

A

Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.