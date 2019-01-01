QQQ
Pepkor Holdings Ltd is engaged in a diversified retail business. The company operates in segments that include Clothing & General Merchandise; Furniture, Building materials, Appliances & Electronics; and FinTech. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from the Clothing & General Merchandise segment, which consists of clothing, footwear & homeware(CFH) products, fast-moving consumer speciality goods(FMCG), cellular and financial services. The retail brand portfolio of the company consists of PEP, PEP Africa & Ackermans, Shoe City, Dunns, Tekkie Town, John Craig, Refinery, S.P.C.C Bradlows, Rochester, Sleepmasters, Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp, and others.

Pepkor Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pepkor Holdings (PPKRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pepkor Holdings (OTCPK: PPKRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pepkor Holdings's (PPKRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pepkor Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Pepkor Holdings (PPKRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pepkor Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Pepkor Holdings (PPKRF)?

A

The stock price for Pepkor Holdings (OTCPK: PPKRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pepkor Holdings (PPKRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pepkor Holdings.

Q

When is Pepkor Holdings (OTCPK:PPKRF) reporting earnings?

A

Pepkor Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pepkor Holdings (PPKRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pepkor Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Pepkor Holdings (PPKRF) operate in?

A

Pepkor Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.