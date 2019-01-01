Pepkor Holdings Ltd is engaged in a diversified retail business. The company operates in segments that include Clothing & General Merchandise; Furniture, Building materials, Appliances & Electronics; and FinTech. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from the Clothing & General Merchandise segment, which consists of clothing, footwear & homeware(CFH) products, fast-moving consumer speciality goods(FMCG), cellular and financial services. The retail brand portfolio of the company consists of PEP, PEP Africa & Ackermans, Shoe City, Dunns, Tekkie Town, John Craig, Refinery, S.P.C.C Bradlows, Rochester, Sleepmasters, Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp, and others.