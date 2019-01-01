QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.5 - 8.4
Mkt Cap
28.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
11.6M
Outstanding
Spexis AG formerly Polyphor AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the discovery and development of antibiotics and other specialty pharma products for severe or life-threatening diseases. The company's lead product, murepavadin, is in Phase III develop-ment against Pseudomonas aeruginosa - recognized as a critical priority 1 pathogen by World Health Organization.

Spexis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spexis (PPHOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spexis (OTCEM: PPHOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Spexis's (PPHOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spexis.

Q

What is the target price for Spexis (PPHOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spexis

Q

Current Stock Price for Spexis (PPHOF)?

A

The stock price for Spexis (OTCEM: PPHOF) is $2.5 last updated Tue Jul 06 2021 17:07:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spexis (PPHOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spexis.

Q

When is Spexis (OTCEM:PPHOF) reporting earnings?

A

Spexis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spexis (PPHOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spexis.

Q

What sector and industry does Spexis (PPHOF) operate in?

A

Spexis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.