|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Spexis (OTCEM: PPHOF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Spexis.
There is no analysis for Spexis
The stock price for Spexis (OTCEM: PPHOF) is $2.5 last updated Tue Jul 06 2021 17:07:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Spexis.
Spexis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Spexis.
Spexis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.