Positive Physicians Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, writes medical professional liability insurance for physicians, physician groups, and allied healthcare providers such as physician assistants and certified registered nurse practitioners. The insurance coverage offers claims-made coverage, claims-made plus, and occurrence-based policies, as well as tail coverage in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Michigan. The company generates revenue in the form of net premiums, net investment income, and net realized and unrealized gains from investments.