QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Premier Pacific Construction Inc operates as a real estate construction company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of small-scale construction, repairs, and alterations for residential clients. The company renders general contracting and construction services to both residential and commercial clients. In addition, it focuses on the remodeling market by providing renovation and upgrades services to homeowners who need to sell their homes. Further, it also aims to contract directly with the selling homeowner to implement its renovation and upgrade services and materials.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Premier Pacific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premier Pacific (PPCQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier Pacific (OTCEM: PPCQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Premier Pacific's (PPCQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Premier Pacific.

Q

What is the target price for Premier Pacific (PPCQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Premier Pacific

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier Pacific (PPCQ)?

A

The stock price for Premier Pacific (OTCEM: PPCQ) is $0.0082 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Premier Pacific (PPCQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Pacific.

Q

When is Premier Pacific (OTCEM:PPCQ) reporting earnings?

A

Premier Pacific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Premier Pacific (PPCQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier Pacific.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier Pacific (PPCQ) operate in?

A

Premier Pacific is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.