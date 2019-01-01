Premier Pacific Construction Inc operates as a real estate construction company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of small-scale construction, repairs, and alterations for residential clients. The company renders general contracting and construction services to both residential and commercial clients. In addition, it focuses on the remodeling market by providing renovation and upgrades services to homeowners who need to sell their homes. Further, it also aims to contract directly with the selling homeowner to implement its renovation and upgrade services and materials.