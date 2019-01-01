QQQ
President Energy PLC is a UK-based oil and gas exploration and production company. Its principal activity is oil and gas exploration, development and production and the sale of hydrocarbons and related activities. The company's exploration assets are in Paraguay, Argentina, and Australia. It holds an interest in Pirity Block, Hernandarias Block as well as in the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian license and two exploration license areas namely Matorras and Ocular. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Argentina.

President Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy President Energy (PPCGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of President Energy (OTCGM: PPCGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are President Energy's (PPCGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for President Energy.

Q

What is the target price for President Energy (PPCGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for President Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for President Energy (PPCGF)?

A

The stock price for President Energy (OTCGM: PPCGF) is $0.018 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 15:53:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does President Energy (PPCGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for President Energy.

Q

When is President Energy (OTCGM:PPCGF) reporting earnings?

A

President Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is President Energy (PPCGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for President Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does President Energy (PPCGF) operate in?

A

President Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.