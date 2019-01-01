President Energy PLC is a UK-based oil and gas exploration and production company. Its principal activity is oil and gas exploration, development and production and the sale of hydrocarbons and related activities. The company's exploration assets are in Paraguay, Argentina, and Australia. It holds an interest in Pirity Block, Hernandarias Block as well as in the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian license and two exploration license areas namely Matorras and Ocular. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Argentina.