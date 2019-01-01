QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
6.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Pan Brothers Tbk is an apparel manufacturer based in Indonesia. The segments of the company are Garment and Textiles & Sewing and Embroidery Thread. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia and also has a presence in America; Europe, and Other Countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pan Brothers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pan Brothers (PPBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pan Brothers (OTCEM: PPBRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pan Brothers's (PPBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pan Brothers.

Q

What is the target price for Pan Brothers (PPBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pan Brothers

Q

Current Stock Price for Pan Brothers (PPBRF)?

A

The stock price for Pan Brothers (OTCEM: PPBRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pan Brothers (PPBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pan Brothers.

Q

When is Pan Brothers (OTCEM:PPBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Pan Brothers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pan Brothers (PPBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pan Brothers.

Q

What sector and industry does Pan Brothers (PPBRF) operate in?

A

Pan Brothers is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.