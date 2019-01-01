QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Peoples Trust Company Of St. Albans is a banking company. It provides services such as online access, personal banking, business banking, community banking and various others banking products and services.

Peoples Trust Company Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peoples Trust Company (PPAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peoples Trust Company (OTCEM: PPAL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Peoples Trust Company's (PPAL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Peoples Trust Company.

Q

What is the target price for Peoples Trust Company (PPAL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peoples Trust Company

Q

Current Stock Price for Peoples Trust Company (PPAL)?

A

The stock price for Peoples Trust Company (OTCEM: PPAL) is $59.76 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 19:31:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Peoples Trust Company (PPAL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Peoples Trust Company (OTCEM:PPAL) reporting earnings?

A

Peoples Trust Company does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Peoples Trust Company (PPAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peoples Trust Company.

Q

What sector and industry does Peoples Trust Company (PPAL) operate in?

A

Peoples Trust Company is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.