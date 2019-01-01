QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
4.3K/20.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
1.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
81.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Potent Ventures Inc is a provider of branded packaging in the regulated cannabis industry. Its focus is on building and facilitating the growth of a diversified portfolio of branded consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Business to Business (B2B) and Corporate. B2B is focused on the provision of services to cultivators, and processors in Washington State and Oklahoma.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Potent Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Potent Ventures (POTVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Potent Ventures (OTCQB: POTVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Potent Ventures's (POTVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Potent Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Potent Ventures (POTVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Potent Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Potent Ventures (POTVF)?

A

The stock price for Potent Ventures (OTCQB: POTVF) is $0.02085 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Potent Ventures (POTVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Potent Ventures.

Q

When is Potent Ventures (OTCQB:POTVF) reporting earnings?

A

Potent Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Potent Ventures (POTVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Potent Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Potent Ventures (POTVF) operate in?

A

Potent Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.