Buddy Technologies Ltd is an IoT(Internet of Things) and a cloud-based technology company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Business, Consumer Business, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer Business segment that includes all the activities related to LIFX, which is the brand providing smart lighting solutions. Commercial Business includes Buddy Ohm, Buddy Cloud, and other Buddy Managed Services. Its geographical segments include Australia, North America, and EMEA(Europe, the Middle East & Africa).