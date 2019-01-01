QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/327.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
17.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
3.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Buddy Technologies Ltd is an IoT(Internet of Things) and a cloud-based technology company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Business, Consumer Business, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer Business segment that includes all the activities related to LIFX, which is the brand providing smart lighting solutions. Commercial Business includes Buddy Ohm, Buddy Cloud, and other Buddy Managed Services. Its geographical segments include Australia, North America, and EMEA(Europe, the Middle East & Africa).

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Buddy Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Buddy Technologies (POTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Buddy Technologies (OTCPK: POTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Buddy Technologies's (POTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Buddy Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Buddy Technologies (POTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Buddy Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Buddy Technologies (POTTF)?

A

The stock price for Buddy Technologies (OTCPK: POTTF) is $0.0051 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:22:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Buddy Technologies (POTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Buddy Technologies.

Q

When is Buddy Technologies (OTCPK:POTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Buddy Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Buddy Technologies (POTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Buddy Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Buddy Technologies (POTTF) operate in?

A

Buddy Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.