Porto Seguro SA is one of Brazil's largest diversified insurance companies that cover vehicles and residential homes. The company provides a wide range of services including risk underwriting analysis, bike assistance, and surveillance. Porto Seguro has also implemented credit card and mobile products. The company aims to provide products that meet several market segments' needs through the following brands: Porto Seguro, Itau Auto e Residencia, and Azul Seguros. Porto Seguro's operating structure is split between brokers, service providers, automotive centers, and branches.