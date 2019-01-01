QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
NOVX21 Inc operates an industrial prototype plant for the recovery of platinum group elements. It is engaged in developing a new patented chlorination technology to quickly and ecologically recover precious metals from recycled materials.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NOVX21 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NOVX21 (PORMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NOVX21 (OTCEM: PORMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NOVX21's (PORMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NOVX21.

Q

What is the target price for NOVX21 (PORMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NOVX21

Q

Current Stock Price for NOVX21 (PORMF)?

A

The stock price for NOVX21 (OTCEM: PORMF) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:31:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NOVX21 (PORMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NOVX21.

Q

When is NOVX21 (OTCEM:PORMF) reporting earnings?

A

NOVX21 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NOVX21 (PORMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NOVX21.

Q

What sector and industry does NOVX21 (PORMF) operate in?

A

NOVX21 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.