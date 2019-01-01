Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. In addition, it also engaged in the manufacture and sale of veterinary pharmaceutical products and specialty chemicals. It focuses on the manufacture and sale of Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate, and other specialty chemicals. Geographically sale of the products can be seen amplifying in the region of Europe, United States, Canada, and other countries of which the United States region accounts for the larger share of revenue.