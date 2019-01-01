QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. In addition, it also engaged in the manufacture and sale of veterinary pharmaceutical products and specialty chemicals. It focuses on the manufacture and sale of Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate, and other specialty chemicals. Geographically sale of the products can be seen amplifying in the region of Europe, United States, Canada, and other countries of which the United States region accounts for the larger share of revenue.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: POLXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Polydex Pharmaceuticals's (POLXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Polydex Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Polydex Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF)?

A

The stock price for Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: POLXF) is $0.97 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:54:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Polydex Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:POLXF) reporting earnings?

A

Polydex Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Polydex Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF) operate in?

A

Polydex Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.