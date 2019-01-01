Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) SA engages in exploration and production, imports, storage, and distribution of various gases and fuels. In addition, it holds stakes in businesses that provide geophysical, drilling and maintenance services. PGNiG conducts much of its business through many subsidiaries that hold offices in Poland and other international markets. The group earns the majority of its revenue from its exploration and production, and distribution businesses. Crude oil and natural gas exploration happens at fields located in Poland, Norway, and Pakistan, with total production primarily composed of natural gas. Under the distribution business, they market and supply various types of gas to markets in Poland, with gases including methane, nitrogen, propane, and coke-oven.