Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) SA engages in exploration and production, imports, storage, and distribution of various gases and fuels. In addition, it holds stakes in businesses that provide geophysical, drilling and maintenance services. PGNiG conducts much of its business through many subsidiaries that hold offices in Poland and other international markets. The group earns the majority of its revenue from its exploration and production, and distribution businesses. Crude oil and natural gas exploration happens at fields located in Poland, Norway, and Pakistan, with total production primarily composed of natural gas. Under the distribution business, they market and supply various types of gas to markets in Poland, with gases including methane, nitrogen, propane, and coke-oven.

Polish Oil and Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Polish Oil and Gas (POGWY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Polish Oil and Gas (OTCPK: POGWY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Polish Oil and Gas's (POGWY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Polish Oil and Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Polish Oil and Gas (POGWY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Polish Oil and Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Polish Oil and Gas (POGWY)?

A

The stock price for Polish Oil and Gas (OTCPK: POGWY) is $12.03 last updated Fri Feb 05 2021 17:20:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Polish Oil and Gas (POGWY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on July 18, 2011.

Q

When is Polish Oil and Gas (OTCPK:POGWY) reporting earnings?

A

Polish Oil and Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Polish Oil and Gas (POGWY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Polish Oil and Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Polish Oil and Gas (POGWY) operate in?

A

Polish Oil and Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.