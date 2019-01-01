Pilot Corp is a Japanese company that manufactures, purchases, and distributes stationery items including writing instruments, other stationery products and toys, and relevant services. The company operates through four segments: Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The Japan segment distributes products through direct sales to retail stores in Japan, and this segment contributes the largest proportion of total group revenue. The Americas segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sales of ball pens in the United States, Mexico and Brazil. The Europe segment operates in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and others. The Asia segment provides writing materials in Taiwan, mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.