Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.7K
Div / Yield
0.69/1.89%
52 Wk
32.23 - 37.5
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
8.97
Open
-
P/E
12.64
EPS
86.99
Shares
37.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pilot Corp is a Japanese company that manufactures, purchases, and distributes stationery items including writing instruments, other stationery products and toys, and relevant services. The company operates through four segments: Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The Japan segment distributes products through direct sales to retail stores in Japan, and this segment contributes the largest proportion of total group revenue. The Americas segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sales of ball pens in the United States, Mexico and Brazil. The Europe segment operates in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and others. The Asia segment provides writing materials in Taiwan, mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Pilot Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pilot (POGHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pilot (OTCGM: POGHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pilot's (POGHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pilot.

Q

What is the target price for Pilot (POGHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pilot

Q

Current Stock Price for Pilot (POGHF)?

A

The stock price for Pilot (OTCGM: POGHF) is $36.75 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 19:52:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pilot (POGHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pilot.

Q

When is Pilot (OTCGM:POGHF) reporting earnings?

A

Pilot does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pilot (POGHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pilot.

Q

What sector and industry does Pilot (POGHF) operate in?

A

Pilot is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.