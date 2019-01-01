POET Technologies Inc offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer (OI), a novel platform for the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single module using advanced wafer-level manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. The company operates in a single segment of design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor products and services for commercial applications. Its products have applications in Data Center, Telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT) & Industrial Sensing, Automotive LIDAR, and On-Board Optics. Its geographical segments are Asia, United States, and Canada.