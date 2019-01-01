QQQ
Range
0.16 - 0.24
Vol / Avg.
11.6K/29K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 3.28
Mkt Cap
9.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
55.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Poda Holdings Inc formerly Poda Lifestyle And Wellness Ltd is engaged in the global commercialization of heat-not-burn smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. Its flagship Beyond Burn Poda Pods contains a tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing the satisfaction they're accustomed to.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Poda Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Poda Holdings (PODAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Poda Holdings (OTCQB: PODAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Poda Holdings's (PODAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Poda Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Poda Holdings (PODAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Poda Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Poda Holdings (PODAF)?

A

The stock price for Poda Holdings (OTCQB: PODAF) is $0.1672 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:09:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Poda Holdings (PODAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Poda Holdings.

Q

When is Poda Holdings (OTCQB:PODAF) reporting earnings?

A

Poda Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Poda Holdings (PODAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Poda Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Poda Holdings (PODAF) operate in?

A

Poda Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.