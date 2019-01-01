Poda Holdings Inc formerly Poda Lifestyle And Wellness Ltd is engaged in the global commercialization of heat-not-burn smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. Its flagship Beyond Burn Poda Pods contains a tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing the satisfaction they're accustomed to.