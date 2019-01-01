QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Photon Control Inc is a Canada based company operating in the semiconductor industry. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing and distribution of a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company's products are used by the Wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers and end users in the semiconductor and solid-state industries. The geographical segments of the group are the United States and Asia, of which prime revenue is derived from the United States. Some of its products are Fiber optic temperature probes, Immersion probe, and Positional and displacement sensors.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Photon Control Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Photon Control (POCEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Photon Control (OTC: POCEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Photon Control's (POCEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Photon Control.

Q

What is the target price for Photon Control (POCEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Photon Control

Q

Current Stock Price for Photon Control (POCEF)?

A

The stock price for Photon Control (OTC: POCEF) is $2.85 last updated Fri Jul 16 2021 16:35:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Photon Control (POCEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Photon Control.

Q

When is Photon Control (OTC:POCEF) reporting earnings?

A

Photon Control does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Photon Control (POCEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Photon Control.

Q

What sector and industry does Photon Control (POCEF) operate in?

A

Photon Control is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.