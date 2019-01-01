Photon Control Inc is a Canada based company operating in the semiconductor industry. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing and distribution of a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company's products are used by the Wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers and end users in the semiconductor and solid-state industries. The geographical segments of the group are the United States and Asia, of which prime revenue is derived from the United States. Some of its products are Fiber optic temperature probes, Immersion probe, and Positional and displacement sensors.