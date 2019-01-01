QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
5K/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.67/7.57%
52 Wk
8.55 - 10.4
Mkt Cap
8.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
999.5M
Outstanding
Phoenix Group Holdings PLC is a British closed life assurance fund consolidator. Its main specialisation is the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. It operates mainly in the United Kingdom. The Group's main business segment is its life assurance operations, Phoenix Life. Phoenix Life is responsible for the management of the group's life funds. The group's management services companies provide services to the life business segment, including financial and risk management services, sourcing strategies, and administrative services.

Phoenix Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phoenix Group Holdings (PNXGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (OTCGM: PNXGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Phoenix Group Holdings's (PNXGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Phoenix Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Phoenix Group Holdings (PNXGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Phoenix Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Phoenix Group Holdings (PNXGF)?

A

The stock price for Phoenix Group Holdings (OTCGM: PNXGF) is $8.81 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:48:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Phoenix Group Holdings (PNXGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phoenix Group Holdings.

Q

When is Phoenix Group Holdings (OTCGM:PNXGF) reporting earnings?

A

Phoenix Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Phoenix Group Holdings (PNXGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phoenix Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Phoenix Group Holdings (PNXGF) operate in?

A

Phoenix Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.