Range
0.39 - 0.39
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/5.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
33.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.39
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
86.6M
Outstanding
Valeura Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products.

Valeura Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valeura Energy (PNWRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valeura Energy (OTCPK: PNWRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valeura Energy's (PNWRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Valeura Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Valeura Energy (PNWRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Valeura Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Valeura Energy (PNWRF)?

A

The stock price for Valeura Energy (OTCPK: PNWRF) is $0.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Valeura Energy (PNWRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valeura Energy.

Q

When is Valeura Energy (OTCPK:PNWRF) reporting earnings?

A

Valeura Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Valeura Energy (PNWRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valeura Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Valeura Energy (PNWRF) operate in?

A

Valeura Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.