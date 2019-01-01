QQQ
Range
9.75 - 9.77
Vol / Avg.
41.5K/136.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.43 - 10.05
Mkt Cap
840.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.76
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
86.3M
Outstanding
Pontem Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Pontem Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pontem (PNTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pontem (NYSE: PNTM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pontem's (PNTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pontem.

Q

What is the target price for Pontem (PNTM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pontem

Q

Current Stock Price for Pontem (PNTM)?

A

The stock price for Pontem (NYSE: PNTM) is $9.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pontem (PNTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pontem.

Q

When is Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) reporting earnings?

A

Pontem does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pontem (PNTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pontem.

Q

What sector and industry does Pontem (PNTM) operate in?

A

Pontem is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.