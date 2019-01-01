QQQ
Premier Energy Corp, through its subsidiary, is engaged in the business of producing oil and gas.

Premier Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premier Energy (PNRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier Energy (OTCEM: PNRC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Premier Energy's (PNRC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Premier Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Premier Energy (PNRC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Premier Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier Energy (PNRC)?

A

The stock price for Premier Energy (OTCEM: PNRC) is $0.009 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:44:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Premier Energy (PNRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Energy.

Q

When is Premier Energy (OTCEM:PNRC) reporting earnings?

A

Premier Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Premier Energy (PNRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier Energy (PNRC) operate in?

A

Premier Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.