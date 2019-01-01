QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.53 - 4.72
Mkt Cap
34.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.33
EPS
-0.09
Shares
9.4M
Outstanding
Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree's investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

Pinetree Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pinetree Capital (PNPFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pinetree Capital (OTCPK: PNPFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pinetree Capital's (PNPFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pinetree Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Pinetree Capital (PNPFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pinetree Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Pinetree Capital (PNPFF)?

A

The stock price for Pinetree Capital (OTCPK: PNPFF) is $3.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:27:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pinetree Capital (PNPFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pinetree Capital.

Q

When is Pinetree Capital (OTCPK:PNPFF) reporting earnings?

A

Pinetree Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pinetree Capital (PNPFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pinetree Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Pinetree Capital (PNPFF) operate in?

A

Pinetree Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.