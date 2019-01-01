QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/23.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
4.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
200.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pennine Petroleum Corp is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Western Canada. It derives prime revenue from the sale of oil and natural gas. It owns Chauvin, Chinook and Cygnet-Red Deer Properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pennine Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pennine Petroleum (PNNEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pennine Petroleum (OTCPK: PNNEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pennine Petroleum's (PNNEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pennine Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Pennine Petroleum (PNNEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pennine Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Pennine Petroleum (PNNEF)?

A

The stock price for Pennine Petroleum (OTCPK: PNNEF) is $0.0243 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 15:29:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pennine Petroleum (PNNEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pennine Petroleum.

Q

When is Pennine Petroleum (OTCPK:PNNEF) reporting earnings?

A

Pennine Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pennine Petroleum (PNNEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pennine Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Pennine Petroleum (PNNEF) operate in?

A

Pennine Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.