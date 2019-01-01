QQQ
Pininfarina Spa is an Italian company engaged in production, development, designing, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicles in Italy, Germany, and China. It offers various services including automotive design, transportation design, architecture and interior design in the fields of residential, hospitality, sport and commercial structures, industrial design, engineering, wind tunnel, sustainable mobility, and exclusive vehicles - restorations.

Pininfarina Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pininfarina (PNINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pininfarina (OTCEM: PNINF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pininfarina's (PNINF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pininfarina.

Q

What is the target price for Pininfarina (PNINF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pininfarina

Q

Current Stock Price for Pininfarina (PNINF)?

A

The stock price for Pininfarina (OTCEM: PNINF) is $1.26 last updated Mon Aug 16 2021 18:50:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pininfarina (PNINF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pininfarina.

Q

When is Pininfarina (OTCEM:PNINF) reporting earnings?

A

Pininfarina does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pininfarina (PNINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pininfarina.

Q

What sector and industry does Pininfarina (PNINF) operate in?

A

Pininfarina is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.