|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pininfarina (OTCEM: PNINF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Pininfarina.
There is no analysis for Pininfarina
The stock price for Pininfarina (OTCEM: PNINF) is $1.26 last updated Mon Aug 16 2021 18:50:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Pininfarina.
Pininfarina does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Pininfarina.
Pininfarina is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.