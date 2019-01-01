Petroneft Resources PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Russia. The principal activities of the group are that of oil and gas exploration, development, and production through its holdings in two joint venture undertakings, which include License 61 and License 67. License 61 and License 67 are oil and gas licenses. Both licenses are in the Western Siberian Oil and Gas Basin in Russia. The company develops oil assets in the Tomsk Oblast in Western Siberia. The company's projects include Lineynoye, Tungolskoye, Arbuzovskoye, Sibkrayevskoye, West Lineynoye, Kondrashevskoye and North Varyakhskoye.