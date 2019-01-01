QQQ
Petroneft Resources PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Russia. The principal activities of the group are that of oil and gas exploration, development, and production through its holdings in two joint venture undertakings, which include License 61 and License 67. License 61 and License 67 are oil and gas licenses. Both licenses are in the Western Siberian Oil and Gas Basin in Russia. The company develops oil assets in the Tomsk Oblast in Western Siberia. The company's projects include Lineynoye, Tungolskoye, Arbuzovskoye, Sibkrayevskoye, West Lineynoye, Kondrashevskoye and North Varyakhskoye.

Petroneft Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petroneft Resources (PNFTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petroneft Resources (OTCPK: PNFTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Petroneft Resources's (PNFTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petroneft Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Petroneft Resources (PNFTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petroneft Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Petroneft Resources (PNFTF)?

A

The stock price for Petroneft Resources (OTCPK: PNFTF) is $0.035 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:23:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petroneft Resources (PNFTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petroneft Resources.

Q

When is Petroneft Resources (OTCPK:PNFTF) reporting earnings?

A

Petroneft Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petroneft Resources (PNFTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petroneft Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Petroneft Resources (PNFTF) operate in?

A

Petroneft Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.