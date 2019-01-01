QQQ
Pharnext SA is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments targeting neurodegenerative diseases. The company also develop a Pleotherapy technology platform. Its product in the pipeline includes SYNGILITY; PXT3003 and PXT864. The company's only segment being research and development on new pharmaceutical therapies based on Pleotherapy.

Pharnext Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pharnext (PNEXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pharnext (OTCEM: PNEXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pharnext's (PNEXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pharnext.

Q

What is the target price for Pharnext (PNEXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pharnext

Q

Current Stock Price for Pharnext (PNEXF)?

A

The stock price for Pharnext (OTCEM: PNEXF) is $0.11 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:57:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pharnext (PNEXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pharnext.

Q

When is Pharnext (OTCEM:PNEXF) reporting earnings?

A

Pharnext does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pharnext (PNEXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pharnext.

Q

What sector and industry does Pharnext (PNEXF) operate in?

A

Pharnext is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.