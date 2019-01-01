Petron Corporation is an oil refining and marketing company based out of the Philippines. The company operates a crude-oil refinery and petrochemicals complex that processes a range of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas, kerosene, jet fuel, and petrochemical feedstocks. Petroleum products are offered to a number of industrial customers in the Philippines, along with international and domestic airline carriers. Petron also delivers its automotive fuels to customers through a network of retail service stations.