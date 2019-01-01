Pendal Group is one of Australia's largest active fund managers. The business is split across three segments: Australian-based Pendal Australia; U.K.-headquartered JO Hambro Capital Management, or JOHCM, and U.S.-based Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley, or TSW. Pendal manages funds across several asset classes via a multiboutique structure. As of Sept. 30, 2021, funds under management, or FUM, stood at AUD 139.2 billion.