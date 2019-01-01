QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.53 - 0.62
Mkt Cap
7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
150
Shares
11.7B
Outstanding
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk is a consumer products company. The company has more than 40 product brands in diverse business segments: such as noodles, dairy, food seasoning, snack foods, nutrition and special foods and beverages. The company also produces packaging to support its main businesses. Its main market is Indonesia; additionally, its products are present in more than 60 countries globally. The noodles division offers halal-certified noodles, sauces, and instant seasoning; its main brands are Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, and Sakura.

Indofood CBP Sukses Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indofood CBP Sukses (PNDFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indofood CBP Sukses (OTCGM: PNDFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Indofood CBP Sukses's (PNDFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indofood CBP Sukses.

Q

What is the target price for Indofood CBP Sukses (PNDFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indofood CBP Sukses

Q

Current Stock Price for Indofood CBP Sukses (PNDFF)?

A

The stock price for Indofood CBP Sukses (OTCGM: PNDFF) is $0.6 last updated Thu Apr 09 2020 15:23:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indofood CBP Sukses (PNDFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indofood CBP Sukses.

Q

When is Indofood CBP Sukses (OTCGM:PNDFF) reporting earnings?

A

Indofood CBP Sukses does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indofood CBP Sukses (PNDFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indofood CBP Sukses.

Q

What sector and industry does Indofood CBP Sukses (PNDFF) operate in?

A

Indofood CBP Sukses is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.