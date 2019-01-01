PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk is a consumer products company. The company has more than 40 product brands in diverse business segments: such as noodles, dairy, food seasoning, snack foods, nutrition and special foods and beverages. The company also produces packaging to support its main businesses. Its main market is Indonesia; additionally, its products are present in more than 60 countries globally. The noodles division offers halal-certified noodles, sauces, and instant seasoning; its main brands are Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, and Sakura.