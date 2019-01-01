ñol

PNC Financial Services Gr
(NYSE:PNC)
$157.27
-1.18[-0.74%]
At close: Sep 2
$157.25
-0.0200[-0.01%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low156.66 - 16252 Week High/Low146.39 - 228.14Open / Close160.48 / 157.25Float / Outstanding408.9M / 410.1M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 1.8MMkt Cap64.5BP/E12.450d Avg. Price163.23
Div / Yield6/3.79%Payout Ratio41.08EPS3.39Total Float408.9M

PNC Financial Services Gr Stock (NYSE:PNC), Dividends

PNC Financial Services Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PNC Financial Services Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.80%

Annual Dividend

$6.0

Last Dividend

Jul 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

PNC Financial Services Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PNC Financial Services Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.50 on August 5, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC). The last dividend payout was on August 5, 2022 and was $1.50

Q
How much per share is the next PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.50 on August 5, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC)?
A

PNC Financial Services Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC) was $1.50 and was paid out next on August 5, 2022.

