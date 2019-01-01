ñol

Patriot National Bancorp
(NASDAQ:PNBK)
$11.71
-0.08[-0.68%]
At close: Sep 2
$11.37
-0.3400[-2.90%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low11.53 - 11.8152 Week High/Low- - 18Open / Close11.76 / 11.81Float / Outstanding2.2M / 4M
Vol / Avg.2.3K / 6.3KMkt Cap46.3MP/E8.8550d Avg. Price11.61
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS0.32Total Float-

Patriot National Bancorp Stock (NASDAQ:PNBK), Key Statistics

Patriot National Bancorp Stock (NASDAQ: PNBK) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
8.88
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.48
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.45
Price / Book (mrq)
0.78
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
11.26%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.41
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15.11
Tangible Book value per share
14.76
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
989.4M
Total Assets
1B
Total Liabilities
989.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.24
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
14.92%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -