Patriot National Bancorp
(NASDAQ:PNBK)
$11.71
-0.08[-0.68%]
At close: Sep 2
$11.37
-0.3400[-2.90%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low11.53 - 11.8152 Week High/Low- - 18Open / Close11.76 / 11.81Float / Outstanding2.2M / 4M
Vol / Avg.2.3K / 6.3KMkt Cap46.3MP/E8.8550d Avg. Price11.61
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS0.32Total Float-

Patriot National Bancorp Stock (NASDAQ:PNBK), Dividends

Patriot National Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Patriot National Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.32%

Annual Dividend

$0.04

Last Dividend

Dec 9, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

Patriot National Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patriot National Bancorp.

Q
What date did I need to own Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK). The last dividend payout was on December 19, 2019 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on December 19, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)?
A

The most current yield for Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) is 0.00% and is payable next on May 28, 2009

