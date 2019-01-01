QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Pioneer Bankshares Inc is a bank holding company which offers a range of banking and related financial services focus on serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial businesses, and the professional community.

Analyst Ratings

Pioneer Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pioneer Bankshares (PNBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pioneer Bankshares (OTCPK: PNBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pioneer Bankshares's (PNBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pioneer Bankshares.

Q

What is the target price for Pioneer Bankshares (PNBI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pioneer Bankshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Pioneer Bankshares (PNBI)?

A

The stock price for Pioneer Bankshares (OTCPK: PNBI) is $29.8 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:58:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pioneer Bankshares (PNBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 17, 2018.

Q

When is Pioneer Bankshares (OTCPK:PNBI) reporting earnings?

A

Pioneer Bankshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pioneer Bankshares (PNBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pioneer Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Pioneer Bankshares (PNBI) operate in?

A

Pioneer Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.