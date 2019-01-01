ñol

PIMCO Municipal Income
(NYSE:PMX)
$10.29
0.17[1.68%]
At close: Aug 8
$9.78
-0.5100[-4.96%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low10.12 - 10.35
52 Week High/Low8.58 - 12.82
Open / Close10.13 / 10.32
Float / Outstanding- / 33.3M
Vol / Avg.105.8K / 130.9K
Mkt Cap342.2M
P/E16.87
50d Avg. Price9.61
Div / Yield0.55/5.45%
Payout Ratio92
EPS0
Total Float-

PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX), Dividends

PIMCO Municipal Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PIMCO Municipal Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.99%

Annual Dividend

$0.552

Last Dividend

Jul 11

Next Dividend

Aug 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

PIMCO Municipal Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PIMCO Municipal Income (PMX) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on August 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of August 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own PIMCO Municipal Income (PMX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for PIMCO Municipal Income ($PMX) will be on September 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of PIMCO Municipal Income (PMX) shares by August 11, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next PIMCO Municipal Income (PMX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for PIMCO Municipal Income (PMX) will be on August 10, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX)?
A

The most current yield for PIMCO Municipal Income (PMX) is 5.64% and is payable next on September 1, 2022

