PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk is an Indonesian tire manufacturing company. It has developed two brands of vehicle tire products, which are Achilles and Corsa. Achilles is a brand of a car tire that is able to be used by Passenger Car type, Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and Light Truck with Steel Belted Tubeless type. Corsa is a brand of tire for two-wheeled vehicles. The company's products are distributed locally and abroad, including the Middle East, Europe, Australia, Africa, Asia, and America of which it derives a majority of revenue from America.