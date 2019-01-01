CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS), Dividends

CPI Card issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CPI Card generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for CPI Card. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on July 7, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for CPI Card (PMTS). The last dividend payout was on July 7, 2017 and was $0.23
There are no upcoming dividends for CPI Card (PMTS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on July 7, 2017
CPI Card has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for CPI Card (PMTS) was $0.23 and was paid out next on July 7, 2017.
Browse dividends on all stocks.