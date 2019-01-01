ñol

CPI Card
(NASDAQ:PMTS)
17.60
-0.04[-0.23%]
At close: Jun 1
15.30
-2.3000[-13.07%]
PreMarket: 9:27AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.18 - 38.92
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding4.1M / 11.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 23.5K
Mkt Cap198.1M
P/E10.63
50d Avg. Price14.91
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.53
Total Float4.1M

CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS), Dividends

CPI Card issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CPI Card generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.71%

Annual Dividend

$0.9

Last Dividend

Jun 16, 2017
CPI Card Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CPI Card (PMTS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CPI Card. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on July 7, 2017.

Q
What date did I need to own CPI Card (PMTS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CPI Card (PMTS). The last dividend payout was on July 7, 2017 and was $0.23

Q
How much per share is the next CPI Card (PMTS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CPI Card (PMTS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on July 7, 2017

Q
What is the dividend yield for CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS)?
A

CPI Card has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for CPI Card (PMTS) was $0.23 and was paid out next on July 7, 2017.

